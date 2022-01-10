Cardi B and Cuban Doll’s feud has been clarified.

CARDI B and Cuban Doll’s Twitter beef has resurfaced.

On January 8, a fan account tweeted that Cuban had uploaded a photo of Nicki Minaj to her Instagram stories, implying that Minaj was the inspiration for Cuban’s leopard print costume in a music video she’s releasing.

According to Cuban, she and Offset were dating in 2018 while he was still dating Cardi B.

Their internet feud erupted after Cuban Doll tweeted a selfie from a video shoot on Saturday evening.

According to Cuban Doll, Nicki Minaj, with whom Cardi has a beef, was said to have influenced the outfit.

Cardi B tweeted, “Ask me why they hate me… THEY DON’T HAVE A REASON, JUST BANDWAGONING Its Cool tho, everyone who ever hated never succeeded,” after one of her fan accounts retweeted Cuban Doll’s remark on Nicki Minaj.

“Girl Sdfu!!!! We never had a problem you dry tweeted that s*** about me… me andamp; you ain’t been cool offset was trying to f*** me,” Cuban responded, before telling Cardi to “play the victim.”

Cardi B slammed the “victim” claims, claiming that Cuban started the brawl.

When Cardi shared screenshots of two now-deleted tweets from Cuban that appear to allude to Cardi’s previous marital problems with Offset, Cuban replied, “I pray a man don’t marry me just to cheat on me.”

Cuban wrote, “That’s next level OD DISRESPECT.”

Cardi was then referred to as a “bully” by Cuban, who was criticizing her for her clothing.

Cardi explained that it was the comments about infidelity and her inspiration that irritated her, not the leopard dress.

In a deleted tweet with screenshots, the Bodak Yellow rapper wrote, “It was never about clothes, I never shaded you.”

“You posted these two tweets, then deleted them, and now you’re claiming I bullied you?”

Cardi then questioned Cuban’s claims that Offset wanted to sleep with her, demanding receipts and concluding that the exchange “clearly hit a nerve cuz it got your lil Twitter fingered poppin.”

Cardi’s most recent tweets have gone unanswered, and Cuban has deleted some of her own.

On May 12, 1998, Cuban Doll, a social media personality and musician, was born.

Her song videos on YouTube and other sites have received positive feedback.

The Dallas, Texas native was interested in singing and rapping because most of her friends were rappers.

She used to be a big fan of Aaliyah and…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.