Cardi B and Katy Perry have a unique record in the music industry.

Cardi B has proven that she is unlike any other female rapper since her debut in the late 2010s.

Invasion of Privacy, the Bronx-bred femcee’s debut album, was released in 2018 and established her as a force to be reckoned with.

Cardi’s breakout single “Bodak Yellow” was the first song to be certified Diamond (with over 10 million copies sold in the United States), and her second Diamond certification came in 2021 for “Girls Like You,” her chart-topping collaboration with Maroon 5.

Cardi received her third Diamond single for “I Like It,” her collaboration with Bad Bunny and J Balvin from Invasion of Privacy, just a few weeks later, in December 2021.

Cardi B broke her own record for the most Diamond records ever held by a female rapper with her third Diamond album.

Cardi B is currently tied with Katy Perry as the only other female artist in history to have three Diamond records for her songs “Firework,” “Roar,” and “Dark Horse,” after previously sharing two Diamond records with Lady Gaga.

Cardi took to Instagram to express her joy at the accomplishment.

“I released my album in 2018, and it’s still breaking records,” she said.

“I have a solo [Diamond] record, a feature [Diamond] record, and now ANOTHER [Diamond] record from a collaboration with two people I look up to and adore, J Balvin and Bad Bunny!”

“I remember when this song was (hashtag)1, and now it’s Diamond,” she continued.

“I can’t believe it’s happening! I’m so honored to have two songs from my debut album go Diamond!”

On my next one, I hope to achieve the same or even better results.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to everyone who has helped and supported this album.”

“Fun fact: This song began my great relationship with Balenciaga and is the record that earns me the most money because it’s requested for commercials and brands all the time,” she said.

