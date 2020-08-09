Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion fans launch petition to AXE Kylie Jenner from WAP music video

CARDI B and Megan Thee Stallion fans have launched an official petition to AXE Kylie Jenner from the new WAP music video.

The visual accompaniment to the collaboration was released on Thursday – and while it was widely well-received, thousands have expressed their unhappiness at reality star Kylie’s cameo.

The lip kit mogul only briefly features in the video, and can be seen walking down an eye-catching hallway before entering one of the brightly-colored doors.

One disgruntled viewer took the initiative to take their issue with Kylie’s appearance to Change.org – and it has received almost 47,000 signatures from like-minded critics so far.

The petition reads: “The video was perfect until we saw K and I wanted to throw my phone.”

One supporter called Kylie a “culture vulture” as they signed, writing: “She is a culture vulture who doesn’t remember how her own complexion looks! Down with the culture vultures!!!”

A second agreed: “I was happily enjoying my daily cup of brown women until that culture stealing colonizer showed up and made me spill. Thankyou.”

Others have shared their unhappiness with the cameo on social media, with one Cardi B fan tweeting: “Kylie Jenner was just unnecessary on the Cardi B/ Megan Thee Stallion music video and that’s the nicest way I can put it.”

Another wrote: “So Cardi wanted diversity in the video, cool. But you let Kylie (the white woman) get more screen time and recognition than anyone else.

“Make it make sense. Oh wait… I’m not surprised.”

A third raged: “Not Kylie Jenner the center of attention in a Cardi B music video starring all that black female excellence.”

Kylie is yet to acknowledge the backlash, but did share a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot to her Instagram page – including one of her sitting alongside Cardi B – with her mom Kris Jenner visible in the background.

She simply captioned the post: “#WAP”

Cardi hasn’t directly addressed the outrage either, but she did appear to defend Kylie as she took to Twitter to thank the “influential” people who helped her and Megan make the video.

She wrote: “I wanna say thank you to every woman that was apart of my video!

“The fact that you made time in your schedules means a lot to me! It was so important to me to include different women, that are different races and come from different backgrounds but are so powerful and influential.”