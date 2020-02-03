Cardi B and Offset’s Fashionably Late Arrival to the 2020 Grammys Was Worth the Wait

Cardi B and Offset have finally arrived to the Grammy Awards!

The 27-year-old rapper skipped the red carpet on Sunday night, making a covert entrance more than halfway through the ceremony with Offset by her side. Cardi’s glamorous ensemble was far from covert, however. The sheer, Mugler gown featured rows of crystals, and was complemented by diamond bangles and hot pink eye makeup.

And speaking of bling, E! News has learned that Cardi wore a custom necklace designed by Gismondi 1754.The one of a kind necklace features over 310 carats of white diamonds combined and is worth more than $5 million.

The stars head into the night with one nomination. They’re up in the Best Rap Performance category for their hit “Clout,” which appears on Offset’s album Father of 4.

This marks Offset’s third Grammy nomination. He also received two nods with his fellow Migos members in 2018. The group was nominated in the Best Rap Performance category for the hit “Bad and Boujee,” as well as in the Best Rap Album category for Culture. As for Cardi, this marks her eighth nomination. She secured her first Grammy last year after winning in the Best Rap Album category for Invasion of Privacy. In fact, she made history by becoming the first female solo artist to take home the trophy in that category.

