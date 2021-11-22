Cardi B Attended the 2021 American Music Awards wearing a gold face mask and fingernail earrings, and the Internet Reacted.

Cardi B Attended the 2021 AMAs with a Gold Face Mask and Fingernail Earrings, and the Internet Has Opinions

Cardi B, the hostess with the mostess, gave Us a lot to talk about at the American Music Awards.

The 29-year-old singer wore an unusual Schiaparelli gown on the red carpet.

While the stunning black gown fit her like a glove and the tulle puff sleeve meets veil combination was stunning, her look was completed with an unusual accessory.

The “WAP” singer wore a full-face gold mask with tiny eye and nostril slits.

Oh, and it even had Swarovski-embellished piercings.

However, the drama did not end there.

According to the fashion house’s Instagram account, creative director Daniel Roseberry also designed a pair of chandelier earrings for the mother of two, complete with “surreal anatomical features.”

In other words, her pendant earrings featured studded eyes and fingers.

It’s no surprise that this outlandish fashion statement elicited a flurry of reactions on social media.

The star’s Instagram followers went crazy after she posted a photo of her couture creation.

A user joked, “New face, who dis,” while another added, “A FASHION ICON.”

However, not everyone liked the look, and Twitter had a different opinion.

“Now why the hell did Cardi B put on that ugly ass mask?” someone inquired.

“Cardi B has me crying with this mask on,” another person said.

While her first look made the biggest impression, the rapper proved that she’s the queen of outfit changes throughout the night.

She changed into five different outfits between the red carpet and the end of the show, all of which were equally as stunning.

She looked stunning in an Alexandre Vauthier velvet gown with a dramatic feather headpiece.

The actress changed into a white Miss Sohee gown after receiving three awards at the AMAs.

The wig, which looked like a conch shell, added some extra oomph to the lovely ensemble.

Cardi then changed into a Jean-Louis Sabaji feather gown, a green Jean Paul Gaultier jumpsuit with a dramatic cape, and a Schiaparelli blazer with gold breast plates before the evening ended.

The singer of “Bodak Yellow” is one of them.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Cardi B Attended the 2021 American Music Awards wearing a gold face mask and fingernail earrings, and the Internet Reacted.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

Cardi B Wore a Gold Face Mask and Fingernail Earrings to the 2021 AMAs — and the Internet Has Thoughts