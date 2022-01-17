Cardi B earns the most money from a single hit song.

Cardi B is the richest woman in the world thanks to a single hit song.

Since her debut on the hip-hop scene in 2017, Cardi B has been making “money moves.”

Apart from music, the Bronx-bred rapper has found several other sources of income since then.

Even so, one of her songs continues to make her a lot of money.

Cardi B rose to fame as a social media sensation as an exotic dancer.

She eventually joined the cast of Love and Hip Hop: New York and began a music career with her first two mixtapes, Gangsta B*** MusicVol. 1 and Gangsta B*** MusicVol. 2.

She released her major-label debut single, “Bodak Yellow,” not long after GBM2 was released in 2017.

The song debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

Cardi B’s highly anticipated debut album Invasion of Privacy was released the following year.

“Drip,” “I Like It,” and “She Bad” were among the project’s hit songs.

As a Dominican artist, Cardi invited two other Latin artists to turn the party on the smash single: Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) awarded Cardi’s third song, “I Like It,” a Diamond certification in early 2022.

She and Katy Perry are the only female artists in the industry with three diamond albums, thanks to this win.

Cardi shared her joy over the achievement on Instagram.

“I released my album in 2018, and it’s still breaking records,” she said.

“I have a solo [diamond]record, a feature [diamond]record, and now ANOTHER [diamond]record from a collaboration with two people who I look up to and admire, J Balvin and Bad Bunny!”

“I remember when this song was (hashtag)1 and now it’s Diamond,” she continued.

“I can’t believe it’s happening! I’m so honored to have two songs from my debut album go Diamond!”

On my next one, I hope to achieve the same or even better results.

Thank you to everyone who has listened to and supported this album.”

Cardi even admitted that “I Like It” has been her most profitable song in the past.

“Fun fact: This song is the one that started my amazing relationship with Balenciaga, and it’s also the one that earns me the most money because it’s requested for commercials and brands all the time…

