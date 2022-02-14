Cardi B flaunts an endless supply of Valentine’s Day roses and Chanel handbags courtesy of Offset

Offset, Cardi B’s husband, went all out for her on Valentine’s Day.

On Monday, Cardi revealed his lavish gifts for her on her Instagram Stories, which included a house full of roses and multiple Chanel bags.

Cardi B, 29, posted videos from their home, which Offset had completely filled with roses and rose petals, a day after attending the Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

Rose petals covered the shelves, floors, countertops, and even the pool, and there were massive rose displays in the rooms in the shapes of arches and hearts.

“He did it! He really loves me!” she exclaimed.

“Oh, my goodness, I feel like a celebrity!”

“I’m sad, y’all,” she continued, “because I don’t know how to receive so much love like this.”

“This is why we keep having children!”

Chanel bags in a variety of colors, including red and black, nude, teal, baby blue, and coral, were also given as gifts.

She exclaimed, “Baby, I love all the colors!”

Offset appeared in Cardi’s Stories, dressed in a Louis Vuitton ensemble and smiling at her.

The couple has been married since 2017 and has two children together: Kulture, 3 years old, and a 5-month-old son, whose name they haven’t revealed publicly.

From previous relationships, the Migos rapper has three children: Kalea, 6, and Kody, 6, and Jordan.

Offset and Cardi’s relationship appears to be stronger than ever, despite their ups and downs.

Cardi showed off more lavish gifts from her husband last month after they were apart for eight days, and they recently tattooed their wedding dates on their hands.

Two Chanel bags and two pairs of Chanel house slippers were among the gifts.

Of course, Offset isn’t the only one in the family who lavishes lavish gifts.

Cardi gave him (dollar)2 million for his 30th birthday in December.

More information is available in the video below.

CONNECTED MATERIAL:

Cardi B Shows Off Endless Valentine’s Day Roses and Chanel Bags From Offset