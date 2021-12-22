Cardi B gives her husband Offset $2 million as a birthday present.

Cardi B gives her husband Offset (dollar)2 million as a birthday present.

For Offset’s 30th birthday, Cardi B just gave him two million reasons to smile!

Cardi B spent no money and let the world see it while celebrating Offset’s milestone birthday at a party in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. In a video shared on social media, Cardi can be seen onstage talking on a mic and asking the crowd what Offset would like as a gift for his birthday.

The answer is simple: money.

“So babe,” Cardi says, “this is my birthday to you.”

“I know you’ve got a lot of business ventures in the works for 2022, so let’s get it done.”

Instead of a birthday cake, someone brought out a massive check made out to Offset.

For his 30th birthday, Cardi gives Offset a gift of $2 million dollars! pic.twitter.comZdvD4IQgge

The “Bad and Boujee” rapper was speechless the entire time, holding a bottle of tequila in his hands.

Cardi shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram showing Offset’s reaction to the celebration in his honor, which included everything from a (dollar)2 million check to a sneaker-themed art installation.

Cardi B shares a video of Offset holding the check in one of her Instagram Stories.

He couldn’t stop smiling and waving the massive check, and who could blame him? “Happy birthday!!! He literally got it all,” she captioned the video.

On December 30th, the Migos rapper turned 30.

On Instagram, the 14-year-old also shared a gift from Popeyes as well as signed Nike sneakers from Lakers superstar LeBron James.

To commemorate the occasion, the signed sneakers were accompanied by a (dollar)200 bottle of tequila, which was also engraved.

French Montana, Quavo, The Game, and even Kanye West were among the night’s guests, with Kanye West reportedly dropping off a gift.

Cardi looked stunning in a colorful corset and diamonds, including the blinged-out Playboy bunny that Offset gave her back in October.

Cardi recently announced her appointment as Playboy’s first-ever creative director in residence.

Last week, the GRAMMY-winning rapper paid a touching tribute to Offset, who was seen on video cradling his and Cardi’s 3-month-old son.

It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the couple to share video of their baby boy, whose name is.

