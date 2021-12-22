Cardi B gives Offset (dollar)2 million as a birthday present for his 30th birthday.

After seeing Cardi B’s birthday gift to her husband, Offset, for his 30th birthday, we’ve added it to our wishlist.

Find out why Cardi B decided that (dollar)2 million was the magic number for celebrating her 30th birthday.

Cardi B has stated that she “was born to flex.”

Look no further than the “Money” rapper’s recent birthday gift to her husband of over four years, Offset, for proof.

The Migos member turned 30 earlier this month, and he and his wife, 29, threw a lavish birthday bash on Tuesday, December.

Cardi presented her husband with a massive check for (dollar)2 million in front of the entire party’s attendees at the Sneaker-Ball bash in Los Angeles.

Later that night, the Grammy winner shared a video of Offset grinning ear to ear while holding his gift to Instagram Stories.

“Happy birthday!!! He literally got it all,” she captioned the cute video.

Any fan who has followed the couple, who have a 3-year-old daughter, Kulture, and a 3-month-old son, knows that Cardi’s latest extravagant gift is just the latest in a long line of extravagant birthday gifts they’ve given each other.

Cardi recently revealed that Offset had bought her a sprawling mansion in the Caribbean as an investment gift for her 29th birthday in October.

But don’t forget how Cardi surprised her husband with (dollar)500,000 in cash hidden inside a fridge for his 28th birthday in 2019.

And, despite their public ups and downs since secretly marrying in 2017—Cardi filed for divorce in 2018 after Offset’s alleged infidelity, and the two reunited in late 2020—the two are currently better than ever, as she exclusively revealed on E!’s Daily Pop in November.

“Of course, we had some difficulties,” Cardi admitted.

“We needed to spend more time getting to know each other.”

But I’ve never been happier in my life.

“It’s not just about marriage to me; it’s about the family, the unity, the friendship, the ‘I have your back, you have my back,'” she says.

Offset appears to have her back a million times over!

