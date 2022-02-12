Cardi B has how many tattoos?

Cardi B has a lot of tattoos, how many do you think she has?

RAPPER Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, better known by her stage name Cardi B, is known for her open lyrics and outspoken personality.

She made headlines in January 2022 when it was revealed that she “really, really” wants a face tattoo.

Cardi B welcomed her second child, a baby boy, in September 2021 with her husband Offset.

The name of her baby boy is unknown at this time, but she is said to want his name tattooed on her face.

On January 17, the “WAP” rapper tweeted, “Random but….I’m 1percent close to tatting my son’s name on my face…I really really wanna do it!”

Later, she added, “I want mine on my jaw.”

The rapper recently told fans that she was “thankful” that she didn’t get any tattoos on her face when she was a teenager.

She tweeted in 2021, “Everyday I’m thankful that [I] ain’t get this face tatt I wanted when I was 16,” adding that she had originally wanted “little stars from the top of my eyebrow swirling down to my jaw.”

Cardi B has a lot of tattoos on her body.

Cardi B attempted tattooing for the first time on February 11, 2022, as documented on her Facebook show Cardi Tries.

“Hey guys, I’m going to do something crazy for Valentine’s Day for my husband,” she said, using her husband as a canvas for her tattoo.

I’m going to get him a tattoo because I want to do something unique, so make sure you watch this episode where me and Set get tattooed.”

Cardi B tattoos the numbers 92017, their wedding date, on Offset’s hand in this episode.

Cardi B also revealed her coverup tattoo of a butterfly on her neck on Twitter in June 2020.

She was previously known as “Samuel” in the same place.

She also has the “I love you” hand sign, a red star behind her right ear, and a flower piece that runs from her left leg all the way up her back tattooed on her.

According to reports, the piece took more than 60 hours to complete.

Cardi also has a large peacock tattoo on her right side that runs from her mid-thigh to her lower back.

The following are some examples of other tattoos:

Cardi B’s fans flocked to the comments section after she tweeted that she wanted a face tattoo, expressing their support for her decision.

“I tatted my face just now…”

One user tweeted, “Just do it.”

Another added, “You’re cardi b, you can literally do whatever you want.”

