Cardi B has revealed that she is ‘near’ getting her son’s name tattooed on her face.

Cardi B has claimed that she is ‘near’ getting her son’s name tattooed on her face.

Cardi B is considering getting some new tattoos.

The “Up” rapper revealed on Twitter late Sunday that she’s “this close” to getting her son’s name tattooed on her face.

Cardi and her husband, Offset, welcomed their first child in September, but have yet to name him.

“Random but….I’m 1% away from tattooing my son’s name on my face….I really really want to do it!” Cardi wrote.

Random, but….I’m 1% away from tatting my son’s name on my face….I really, really want to do it!

The tweet comes just days after the 29-year-old rapper shared a touching video of Offset bonding with the baby.

She captioned a video of her and Offset’s baby boy with, “He being mean to me.”

“He wants to be with his daddy,” says the narrator.

Offset relished every moment as he lovingly cradled their 4-month-old son, who reached up and gently touched his father’s face.

Cardi shared an update on the couple’s newborn, who hasn’t been on his best behavior, in a follow-up video.

“So this one right here hasn’t been a good boy today,” Cardi said, lifting her son’s tiny arm.

“For starters, he awoke an hour earlier than usual.”

The “Invasion of Privacy” emcee shared an incredible update on their four-month-old son earlier this month.

Cardi revealed, “This baby is talking.”

“In the name of Jesus Christ, I put this on everything I care about.”

First and foremost, my husband witnessed it the day before yesterday.”

“I was like, ‘You love mommy, yeah?’ And then I asked him again, ‘You love mommy?’ And he replied back, like, ‘Yeah.’ Not even like [baby sound].”

“It was like, ‘Yeah,'” says the narrator.

“Yo, this is crazy,” Cardi reacted after sharing that her son clearly said “hello” while watching Cocomelon.

I’m not sure if this is related to the pandemic.

I’m not sure if this is normal.

This nonsense is insane.

In this room 247, I need a camera or something.”

Cardi and Offset, who also have a 3-year-old daughter named Kulture, have kept their son’s name and face a secret.

“We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son,” Cardi told ET before the birth of their son. “He is already loved so much by family and friends, and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.”

CONNECTED MATERIAL