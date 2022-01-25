Cardi B has won a lawsuit against YouTuber Tasha K for (dollar)1.25 million after she made’malicious and false claims’ about the rapper.

Cardi B has won a lawsuit against YouTuber Tasha K for over (dollar)1.25 million after she made’malicious and false claims’ about rapper Cardi B.

Cardi B allegedly contracted herpes, according to the vlogger, who made several videos alleging as much.

According to Billboard, a federal jury sided with Tasha K, whose real name is Latasha Kebe, in her lawsuit alleging that she launched a “malicious campaign” to harm her reputation.

Cardi B was awarded more than (dollar)1 million in damages after a jury found the YouTuber defamed her.

Cardi B and Tasha K testified during the two-week trial, which resulted in the verdict.

She was found guilty of defamation and two other types of misconduct in connection with her YouTube videos and internet posts.

Tasha K claimed that Cardi B had herpes, among other things.

Cardi B was given (dollar)1.25 million and could get even more.

Tasha K’s trial will begin on Tuesday to determine whether she should be ordered to pay Cardi B’s legal expenses or face additional punitive damages.

Tasha K was sued by Cardi B in 2019 after she shared dozens of videos with rumors about the rapper.

Cardi B “f**ked herself with beer bottles on f**king stripper stages,” according to a video cited in the lawsuit.

Tasha K claimed Card B had herpes, was a prostitute, had cheated on husband Offset, and had done hard drugs in other videos.

The two women’s trial began on January 10 in federal court in Georgia.

Cardi B said she was “suicidal” after the videos were made public.

“Only an evil person could do that s**t,” she added.

Cardi B claimed in her legal filing that Tasha K’s videos received millions of views.

“None of the aforementioned statements about plaintiff are true,” she added.

“Plaintiff was never a prostitute or cocaine user.”

“Plaintiff has never had herpes and has never had herpes outbreaks on her mouth,” according to the court.

Cardi B and her legal team praised a judge’s decision in November 2021, which gave him access to her STD test results from a California hospital.

According to Rolling Stone, the judge stated in December that he “received and reviewed the records and finds that they are not helpful to defendant (Tasha K).”

Tasha K initially admitted to making false claims about Cardi B with the intent of publishing them.

When confronted by her legal team, she attempted to backtrack.

Tasha K had previously filed a countersuit against Cardi B, accusing her of assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

