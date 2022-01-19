Cardi B is covering the costs of funerals for Bronx fire victims.

Cardi B Is Covering Funeral Costs for Bronx Fire Victims

Cardi B has stepped forward to assist those in her hometown.

The Bronx-born rapper, 29, is covering the funeral and burial expenses for those who died in an apartment building fire.

There were 17 people killed in total.

Cardi said in a statement, “I’m extremely proud to be from the Bronx, and I still have a lot of family and friends living and working there.”

“When I heard about the fire and the victims, I knew I had to help.”

I can’t imagine the grief and anguish that the victims’ families are going through, but I’m hoping that not having to worry about the costs of burying their loved ones will help them move forward and heal.”

“I send my prayers and condolences to everyone who has been affected by this horrific tragedy,” she continued.

Cardi has teamed up with The Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City to ensure that all of the victims are identified and that their final wishes are carried out.

For some of the victims who will be buried in the West African country of The Gambia, the emcee will also cover repatriation expenses, which are the costs of transporting a claimant or their body back to their home country.

The fire was started by a malfunctioning space heater, according to Daniel Nigro, commissioner of the New York City Fire Department, and it killed 17 people, eight of whom were children.

