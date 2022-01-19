Cardi B, Kim Kardashian, and Other Celebrities Pay Tribute to Andre Leon Talley

Beautiful tributes.

Following the death of André Leon Talley, former Vogue creative director, celebrities took to social media to share heartfelt tributes to the late fashion icon.

According to TMZ, the late writer died on Tuesday, January 18th, after battling an unknown illness.

Celebrities, fashion designers, and close friends took to social media to share their memories of and condolences for the fashion powerhouse.

Talley’s professional career was nothing short of remarkable.

Her first job at Vogue was as the fashion news director in 1983.

He worked his way up the chain in the years that followed, eventually becoming the publications creative director in 1987.

Talley left Vogue and went to work for W Magazine in Paris after a seven-year stint there.

He returned to Vogue in 1998 as editor-at-large, where he remained until 2013.

Talley has worked as a stylist for Barack and Michelle Obama and has written for publications such as The New York Times and Women’s Wear Daily. He has also served as a judge on America’s Next Top Model.

Scroll down to see how celebrities are paying tribute to the late fashion icon.

