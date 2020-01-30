Cardi B Pops Out of Her Dress at Pre-2020 Grammys Gala and Offset Gets Grabby

Cardi B and husband Offset got naughty at a pre-2020 Grammys gala on Saturday.

The “Money” rapper wore a revealing fuchsia and black sequined dress to Clive Davis and the Recording Academy’s annual event in Beverly Hills the night before the ceremony and was accompanied by the Migos star, who got rather grabby both on the red carpet and inside the party. Cardi, who occasionally shares on Instagram raunchy posts involving Offset, didn’t seem to mind at all.

“Babe my t-tties keep poppin out,” Cardi wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the two.

Offset’s gestures did appear to be functional; Instagram user @iamkiradior captured video of him helping his wife with a wardrobe malfunction.

The two arrived together holding hands and Offset could barely keep his hands off Cardi throughout the whole night, E! News has learned. The two were also spotted kissing and cuddling.

The gala honored Sean “Diddy” Combs and other celebrity guests included Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z, Jessie J and boyfriend and actor Channing Tatum, Janet Jackson, John Legend and other top music artists.

The 2020 Grammy Awards will air live from Staples Center in Los Angeles on CBS tonight at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Cardi and Offset are nominated for a Grammy for Best Rap Performance for their single “Clout.”

Check out a full list of Grammy nominations.