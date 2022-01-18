Cardi B says a YouTuber’s ‘Campaign of Slander’ caused her anxiety and depression: ‘Only an Evil Person Could Do That,’ she says.

Cardi B Claims She Suffered Anxiety and Depression as a Result of a YouTuber’s ‘Campaign of Slander’: ‘Only an Evil Person Could Do That,’ she says.

Cardi B recently filed a libel lawsuit against YouTuber Tasha K in response to an intentional “campaign of slander.” In January 2022, the “I Like It” rapper claimed that the videos caused her anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts, as well as affecting her relationships.

Cardi B recently testified in her libel suit against blogger Tasha K (real name Latasha Kebe), who posts content under the username unWinewithTashaK. The libel suit arose after Tasha K posted several videos in 2018 and 2019 claiming the “Up” singer was a prostitute and had contracted multiple STIs, among other allegations.

Cardi B, whose legal name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, filed a libel and defamation lawsuit against Kebe in March 2019, alleging that the YouTuber’s alleged “campaign of slander” included multiple vlogs with millions of views.

The lawsuit claims that “none of the aforementioned statements about [the]plaintiff are true.”

“Plaintiff was never a prostitute or cocaine user.”

Plaintiff has never had herpes and has never had outbreaks of herpes in her mouth.”

Cardi B testified in a federal courtroom in Atlanta in January 2022.

The artist stated that the YouTuber’s “campaign of slander” caused her anxiety and depression, which had an impact on her personal life and relationships.

Cardi B told Billboard, “I felt defeated and depressed, and I didn’t want to sleep with my husband… I felt extremely suicidal.”

“Only a bad person could do something like that.”

Cardi B then apologized for her use of obscene language.

The rapper allegedly testified for several hours, recounting her ordeal.

According to Rolling Stone, Kebe previously countersued Cardi B “with claims of assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress,” alleging that the YouTuber “began to publicly trash” her online, prompting threats.

In July, the judge threw out those claims.

