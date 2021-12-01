Cardi B says Halle Berry’s skin is “so soft,” and she wants to bite her shoulder.

Cardi B is the quintessential fangirl.

The “Up” rapper recently met some of her favorite musicians, and she hasn’t held back in letting everyone know she’s a fan.

A few days after meeting Robert Pattinson, the singer was invited to a fun game hosted by Halle Berry to promote Berry’s upcoming film.

Cardi spilled the beans about Berry’s soft skin after the actor shared a video of them on Twitter.

Berry is a well-known actor and businessman who has worked in a variety of roles.

Her most well-known role, the title role in 2004’s Catwoman, has earned her the moniker Catwoman.

Berry and Cardi B met when the former executive-produced the soundtrack to the latter’s upcoming film, Bruised.

The film follows the life of a former mixed martial arts fighter who returns to the ring after a long absence.

The album features the first all-female hip-hop collaboration, with HER, Cardi B, Saweetie, Latto, and Flo Milli among the featured rappers and singers.

Berry and Cardi sat down to play 5 rounds to honor their partnership.

The game entailed the two hilariously engaging in a no-holds-barred conversation in which they grilled each other on a variety of hot topics.

The questions ranged from general to personal, such as favorite sex positions.

Guys, I can’t believe I met Halle Berry…and let me tell you, her skin is so soft, I wanted to bite her shoulder.BRUISED is out November 19th. https:t.coXFSFYiFrO8

On November 11, the actor tweeted a clip from the episode with the caption “I’m still crying at this” and a crying emoji.

Cardi B quickly responded to the tweet by recounting her own encounter with the star.

Cardi didn’t mince words in her response.

On Twitter, she said:

“I can’t believe I met Halle Berry…and let me tell you this tea, her skin is so soft…I wanted to bite her shoulder,” he says.

Bruised will be released on November 19, according to the rapper’s 20 million Instagram followers.

Berry doesn’t appear to be in her 30s based on her appearance.

However, the talented actor turned 55 on August 14, and her youthful appearance is owed in part to a four-step skincare routine and a workout routine.

The actress revealed her beauty secrets to her Instagram followers, revealing that she started following a skincare routine when she was in her twenties…

