Cardi B, Shia LaBeouf, and Other Celebrities Who Have Succeeded Despite Their Circumstances

Cardi B, Shia LaBeouf, and Other Affluent Celebrities

Cardi B spoke about her Bronx upbringing in a 2016 interview with Global Grind.

“I have really good parents, but they’re poor,” the rapper of “Money” explained.

“They have regular, low-paying jobs and things like that.”

They’re nice people, but I grew up in a bad society.”

When she was 19, the Grammy winner began stripping after being fired from her job as a supermarket cashier.

Cardi started stripping in small clubs before moving on to posh Manhattan venues.

She told Vibe in 2016 that despite their tumultuous relationship, she chose to stay with her then-boyfriend because she needed a place to stay.

“There were two pitbulls in that house,” Cardi recalled, “and I had asthma.”

“Bedbugs were also present,” says the narrator.

Furthermore, I suspected my ex-boyfriend of cheating on me, but I couldn’t leave because — where would I go?”

She became a social media influencer after several videos of the “I Like It” rapper candidly discussing money and men went viral.

At the age of 23, Cardi B stopped stripping and turned her attention to music.

She appeared on season 6 of VH1’s reality show Love and Hip Hop: New York in 2015 before beginning her rap career.

Cardi B’s first single, “Bodak Yellow,” was released in 2018 and immediately became a hit.

For example, when LaBeouf was ten years old, he began working in the entertainment industry.

Even Stevens alum’s parents, who co-owned a fashion company, divorced when he was a child.

He told Parade in 2009 that money was a major factor in their breakup.

“It may not be the only reason for the breakup, but it’s the most obvious reason,” he said at the time.

“You can point to it and say, ‘That’s why.'”

The Honey Boy star went on to say that his parents’ financial situation prompted him to start thinking about his career when he was a child.

“I had a feeling money would be the solution.”

