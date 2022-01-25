Cardi B wins a $1.2 million libel lawsuit against a YouTuber.

In the courtroom, Cardi B triumphed.

A federal jury in Atlanta, Georgia, awarded the 29-year-old rapper a total of (dollar)1.25 million in damages on Monday after finding YouTuber Latasha Kebe, also known as Tasha K, guilty of defamation, false light, and emotional distress, according to court documents obtained by ET.

Cardi was awarded (dollar)1.25 million in damages, with (dollar)1 million in general damages and (dollar)250,000 in medical expenses.

Cardi filed her lawsuit in 2019, accusing Kebe of attempting to defame her with dozens of YouTube videos in which she made slanderous claims about her, including that she has herpes.

According to Billboard, Cardi testified that she felt “helpless” after Kebe continued to make false claims to her nearly one million YouTube followers.

Cardi testified that as a result of the ordeal, she suffered from fatigue, anxiety, weight loss, and migraines.

Cardi B said, “Only an evil person could do that s**t,” according to Billboard, adding that she apologized to the judge for her remarks.

The artist also told jurors that despite her difficult upbringing, which included poverty, homelessness, and physical abuse, she had never felt suicidal until Kebe’s claims surfaced, forcing her to see a therapist.

Cardi also testified that Kebe’s herpes claim spilled into her Instagram comments section after users questioned whether it was appropriate for her to kiss her daughter, Kulture, on the lips in a post.

Please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) if you or someone you know needs assistance.

