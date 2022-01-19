Cardi B’s face tattoo is for a reason.

Why does Cardi B want a tattoo on her face?

RAPPER Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, better known by her stage name Cardi B, is known for her blunt lyrics and outspoken personality.

She made headlines in January 2022 when it was revealed that she “really, really” wants a face tattoo.

Cardi B and her husband Offset welcomed their second child, a baby boy, in September 2021.

Her baby boy’s name is still unknown at this time, but she is rumored to want it tattooed on her face.

On January 17, the “WAP” rapper tweeted, “Random but….I’m 1percent close to tatting my sons name on my face….I really really want to do it!”

“I’d like mine on my jaw,” she added later.

The rapper recently told fans that she was “thankful” that she didn’t get any tattoos on her face as a teenager.

“Every day I’m thankful that I didn’t get this face tatt I wanted when I was 16,” she tweeted in 2021, adding that she had originally wanted “little stars from the top of my eyebrow swirling down to my jaw.”

While Cardi doesn’t have any tattoos on her face, she does have tattoos all over her body.

Cardi B revealed her coverup tattoo of a butterfly on her neck on Twitter in June 2020.

She was previously known as “Samuel” in the same place.

She also has the “I love you” hand sign, a red star behind her right ear, and a flower piece that runs from her left leg all the way up her back tattooed on her.

According to reports, the piece took more than 60 hours to complete.

Cardi has a large peacock tattoo on her right side that runs from her mid-thigh to her buttocks.

The following are some examples of other tattoos:

Cardi B’s fans flocked to the comments section after she tweeted that she wanted a face tattoo, expressing their support for her decision.

“I tatted my face just now…

“Just do it,” one Twitter user said.

“You’re cardi b, you can do literally anything you want,” another added.

Despite the outpouring of support, some fans begged the actress not to get a tattoo on her face.

“Wait until the boy is grown and you start having major fights with him and you are so mad at him that you constantly look in the mirror and wonder why in the world did I tattoo this kids name on my face,” one user wrote.

Another fan commented, “Not a good move, queen.”

