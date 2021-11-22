Cardi B’s feuds with Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, and Azealia Banks are all revealed inside.

Cardi B is known for her edgy lyrics, distinct style, and high-energy performances.

However, the rapper is known for having feuds with a number of celebrities, including Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, and Azealia Banks, among others.

Cardi B’s feuds with all three women are detailed below, along with where she stands today with each of them.

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B have a long history of feuding, including a physical altercation in September 2018 during New York Fashion Week.

Cardi B threw her shoe at Minaj and ran away, barefoot, with a lump over one eye and a ripped dress.

Cardi B issues a (since-deleted) Instagram statement hours after the incident that was clearly directed at Minaj.

Cardi B told Refinery29, “I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped the plea!!”

“However, when you mention my child and choose to like comments about me as a mother or make comments about my ability to care for my daughter, all bets are off!!”

“I’ve worked too hard and come too far to let anyone f— with my success!!!! B—-es talk all that s— in their raps, but in real life they pussy!! This shit is just for fun!!”

Both women had previously stated in interviews that any drama between them was made up by fans seeking entertainment.

Cardi B was allegedly reacting to Minaj liking negative tweets about her partner, Offset, and their daughter, Kulture, on the night of their physical altercation.

Following their altercation, the women traded more barbs on social media and in interviews.

It’s unclear what their current position is, but they haven’t publicly reconciled.

There have been rumors that the two will collaborate musically to announce the end of their years-long feud.

Doja Cat’s feud with Cardi B began in August 2020, when the “Say So” singer posted an Instagram Live video of herself rapping along to Cardi B’s song “Press,” which sounded like she was mocking Cardi B.

Cardi B was not impressed by the impersonation, and she responded with a since-deleted tweet that said, “Do anything for clout… Moo,” according to Nicki Swift.

