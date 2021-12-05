Cardi B’s hair mask of choice?

Cardi B uses what hair mask?

DIY BEAUTY hacks have grown in popularity over the years, with big-name celebrities revealing their at-home beauty secrets.

Here’s a closer look at Cardi B’s all-natural hair mask, which has received a lot of praise from her fans.

Cardi B first shared the recipe for one of her favorite DIY hair masks in 2020, explaining how it’s made with just a few grocery store ingredients.

She shared a series of photos of herself on Instagram on November 13, 2021, reflecting on her mixed-race woman’s hair journey over the years.

“I’ve been posting pictures of my hair journey for years, and just because you’re mixed doesn’t mean your hair is always long and curly,” she wrote.

“A lot of the hair products we used back then weren’t good for our hair,” Cardi continued. “We couldn’t afford to go to the salon on a regular basis, if at all.”

“Now everyone is getting better options, making affordable GOOD products, and learning how to care for our hair better from natural hair YouTube and tiktok.”

The Up singer went on to tell users to check out her HAIR DAY pinned story, in which she gives a step-by-step tutorial on how to make the hair mask.

Cardi uses the following ingredients in her hair mask for herself and Kulture, her three-year-old daughter:

The only thing left to do is mix the ingredients in a blender before applying them to your hair.

Cardi B announced her appointment as the first Creative Director in Residence at Playboy on Thursday, December 1, 2021.

“Cardi will provide artistic direction across co-branded fashion and sexual wellness merchandise collections, digital editorial, experiential activations, and more,” according to a press release.

Cardi B will also be the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of Playboy’s upcoming creator-led platform, CENTERFOLD, according to the press release.

Playboy’s new social content platform, CENTERFOLD, is set to launch by the end of 2021 and will provide creators with tools to interact with fans.

“Introducing the FIRST EVER Creative Director In Residence at the legendary @playboy, it’s ME!!!,” Cardi wrote on Instagram.

“Joining the @playboy family is a dream come true, and I know you’ll love what we put together. I’m starting this party right as the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of CENTERFOLD, Playboy’s new creator-led platform coming soon!!

“We’re going to have a blast,” she continued.

Cardi B debuted a vodka-infused whipped cream just days before her Playboy reveal…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.