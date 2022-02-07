Cardi B’s Son’s Name: She ‘Really, Really, Really, Really, Really, Really, Really, Really, Really, Really, Really, Really, Really, Really, Really, Really, Really, Really, Really, Really, Really, Really, Really, Really, Really, Really, Really, Really, Really, Really

Cardi B’s Son’s Name: She ‘Really Really’ Wants to Reveal It in a Controversial Way Cardi B’s Son’s Name: She ‘Really Really’ Wants to Reveal It in a Controversial Way

Cardi B gave birth to a son in 2021, but no one knows his name yet.

The former internet celebrity rose to fame thanks to her hilarious Vine and Instagram videos.

With her hit album Invasion of Privacy, she gained critical acclaim as a rapper and songwriter in 2018.

Cardi B has remained in the spotlight in the years since, releasing hit after hit, including the contentious “WAP.” In addition to her musical abilities, Cardi B is praised for her openness and outgoing personality.

And, most recently, the rapper teased how she plans to reveal her son’s name to the world — with a tattoo.

Cardi B began dating Offset, a fellow rapper, in early 2017.

Cardi B announced a surprise pregnancy during her performance on Saturday Night Live in April 2018, just a few months after the couple got engaged in October 2017.

Later, the rapper admitted that she and Offset had secretly married just before the pregnancy announcement.

Kulture Kiari was born in July 2018 to her and her husband.

In the years that followed, Cardi B and Offset’s relationship had its ups and downs.

Cardi B filed for divorce in September 2020, according to reports.

Cardi B and Offset, on the other hand, have reconciled.

Cardi B gave birth to her second child with Offset, a son, just a year later.

I’m 1 percent away from tatting my son’s name on my face….I really, really want to do it!

Despite posting numerous photos and videos of her daughter, Kulture, to her social media pages, Cardi B has kept her son out of the spotlight.

Fans have been waiting for pictures of the baby with bated breath.

Cardi B, on the other hand, hasn’t revealed the name of her second child.

Her only photo of her son is his official birth announcement, which doesn’t even show the baby’s face.

Cardi B appears to be on the verge of announcing something.

“Random but….I’m 1percent close to [sic]tatting my sons name on my face….I really really want to do it!” the famous rapper wrote on Twitter in January 2022.

pic.twitter.comOoOZS9QFeB lick my tattoo

Cardi B has yet to reveal the name of her son, but she is no stranger to unusual tattoos…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Random but ….I’m 1% close too tatting my sons name on my face….I really really wanna do it! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 17, 2022