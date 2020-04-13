Carey Hart Recalls Pink and Their Son’s “Intense” Coronavirus Battle

Carey Hart has recalled his wife and son’s “intense” battle with coronavirus.

On April 3, Pink announced that she and her 3-year-old son Jameson had contracted coronavirus and have since recovered.

“This illness is serious and real,” she cautioned on social media and announced her $1 million donation to coronavirus relief efforts. “People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities.”

In a video chat with Ellen DeGeneres, the Grammy winner recalled her son throwing up, suffering chest pain and trouble breathing, describing it “the scariest thing I’ve ever, ever been through in my whole life.”

Now, in a radio interview with her longtime husband on SiriusXM’s The Jason Ellis Show, Carey Hart said his famous wife and their son “both got extremely sick.”

“My son probably got the worse of the two of ‘em, which kind of debunked the whole theory that this only hits old people,” he said, noting it “got pretty bad as well” for Pink, who has asthma and was having a hard time breathing as the virus attacked her lungs and chest.

Recalling how everything unfolded, Hart said he had returned home from Daytona Beach Bike Week around March 11 and the family then went on full lockdown. Hart said they started getting sick three or four days later.

After being home for about another 10 days, their son took a “turn for the worst” with a fever of around 102 or 103 for nearly three weeks straight.

“The kid was in the bath four or five times a day trying to break his temperature,” he said.

Meanwhile, the songstress was getting “progressively worse,” so they relocated to their Los Angeles home to be closer to Jameson and Pink’s doctors. Ultimately, their symptoms started to break and they have since tested negative.

While they figured “if one of us has it, all of us has it” considering they had been living all together, Hart and their 8-year-old daughter Willow never showed any symptoms and were not tested.