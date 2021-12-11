Carl Dean ‘Can’t Get It Out to Pee, Much Less Get It Up for Three’ with Jennifer Aniston, Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton, the country music megastar, has many talents, including hilarity.

As a result, she’s a fantastic late-night visitor.

And it was there that she revealed Carl Dean, her husband, is “crazy” about Jennifer Aniston.

“He can’t even get it out to pee, let alone get it up for three,” she said of him at the end of the conversation.

What else did Parton have to say about Dean and Aniston in the hilarious interview, and how long has she been married and what’s up with the open arrangement talk?

Parton revealed to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that Dean was excited for her to collaborate with Jennifer Aniston on the 2018 film Dumplin’.

According to Parton, the Friends star personally called her and asked her to compose the soundtrack for the film.

But that wasn’t what piqued Dean’s interest, according to Parton.

He’s “crazy about” Aniston, she claims.

She also got a little more open about her husband’s thought processes.

“See, I think he fantasizes about being in a threesome with us,” she told Fallon, causing him and the audience to laugh out loud.

“I’m not joking!” exclaims the narrator.

“Hey, Carl,” Fallon said with a laugh.

“Carl, get out of here!”

“I mean, he can’t even get it out to pee, much less get it up for three,” Parton continued before laughing.

While Parton is known for cracking jokes at Dean’s expense, their marriage appears to be strong.

And, by chance, she met Dean because she had neglected to do her laundry before leaving for Nashville.

As a result, when she arrived to begin her music career, she had to start with a chore.

“I met [Dean] the first day I got to Nashville in 1964,” Parton told Interview magazine in 1984.

I graduated on a Friday night, drove to Nashville with dirty clothes on a Saturday morning, and went to a laundromat looking for anything but love.”

Parton was only 18 at the time, but she admitted to being “romantically exhausted.”

She relocated in order to concentrate on her career, but life had other ideas.

“I had just left two boyfriends back home,” she continued, “and I wasn’t looking to get involved because I had gone to Nashville to really get started in the business.”

“At the Wishy Washy, I met him…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.