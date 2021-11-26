Carl Judie: who was he and how did he die?

Carl Judie, an actor, died on February 16th at the age of 63.

Brianna Walker, his daughter, announced on Instagram that her father died as a result of complications related to Covid-19.

Judie was an actor best known for his role as Grandpa in the film A True Menstrual Show, which he starred in on July 12, 1957.

The Texas native also appeared in the Dhar Mann mini-series.

Judie’s daughter shared on Instagram that her late father died as a result of Covid-19 complications.

“I’m heartbroken to say the least.

Granddad, @carl8493, rest in peace.

Our sunshine was you.

I’ll be sorely missing you.

“I know it was God’s will to call you home, but it was so painful.”

“I despise covid19,” wrote Walker.

Judie’s death was also confirmed on Twitter by entrepreneur Dhar Mann.

“It is with great sadness that I inform you that our beloved actor Carl Judie has passed away.

Mann wrote, “I’ve been trying to find the words to say for a long time but it’s just been too painful to write.”

The Dhar Mann Studios Team created a fundraising page for the actor on Twitter, calling him a “real life Angel.”

“You may be gone now, but your legacy of changing lives will live on forever,” the description read.

Judie provided “hope, inspiration, and love to Billions of people all over the world touched by your amazing work,” according to the statement.

The page has received over (dollar)50,000 in donations, with 100% of the funds going to Carl’s family.

After learning of Judie’s death, Twitter users were quick to express their condolences to her family.

“RIP may he Rest In Peace and all of the loving memories of him be with him and everyone else forever,” one fan wrote.

“I’ll be praying for him and his family; it’s heartbreaking to see or hear about someone’s death:(.”

“He was so amazing,” another fan wrote.

To his family and friends, I send my heartfelt condolences.

I’ll never forget about him.”

“I would like to say Rest In Piece to Carl Judie if you don’t know who he is he was one of the actors on @dharmann it hurts a lot since I love how inspiring Carl is we wish you the best up there love you so much Carl,” another fan wrote on Twitter.

