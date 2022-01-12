Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard’s Summer House Co-Stars on Their New Couple Status

Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard’s Summer House Co-Stars Say About Their New Couple Status

Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke of Summer House told E! News how they feel about Carle Radke and Lindsay Hubbard dating.

In the Summer House, it’s getting hot.

Carl Radke confirmed he’s dating Lindsay Hubbard, his Bravo co-star, earlier today on Wednesday, January.

12, and E! News has the inside scoop on how the rest of the cast feels about the longtime friends taking their friendship to the next level.

“We’re really excited for them,” Amanda Batula said as she sat next to her husband, fellow Summer House star Kyle Cooke.

“We’ve obviously known each other for a long time and, you know, they tried it out a long time ago and then became best friends in the interim.”

And now they’re doing it again, with much better timing.”

Carl and Lindsay dated briefly during Season 4—Amanda described the attempt as the two “exiting the friendzone and quickly going back in”—but, as Lindsay told PageSix on Wednesday, “they were both in such very different headspaces” at the time.

However, there is one significant difference between now and then: Carl has since stopped drinking.

“Lindsay’s and my relationship has grown immensely in the last year because of my sobriety and where I’m at,” Carl told Us Weekly.

Amanda and Kyle agreed, with Kyle telling E! News that their journey has only strengthened their bond.

“They understand each other so well because they’ve both been there for each other through their own individual hardships, challenges, or, you know, whatever life has thrown at them,” Kyle said.

“I mean, if anyone understands each other, it’s them, right? So I think that gives them a really good chance of having a great relationship.”

Kyle went on to say that the four of them recently traveled to Charleston, where he and Amanda got a front-row seat to “that true couple zone,” as he put it.

“It was cute!” Amanda continued, “but it took a little while to get used to them, like calling each other ‘babe’ and kissing because you feel like they’re your parents.”

However, seeing them both so happy makes me feel like I…

