Carl Radke of “Summer House” explains why he and Lindsay Hubbard’s romance was rekindled (exclusive)

Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard finally confirmed they’re a couple — though not necessarily using the terms “boyfriend” and “girlfriend” — ahead of the show’s season 6 premiere on Instagram, after months of fan speculation and question dodging.

After attempting to turn their friendship into a relationship back in season 4, fans will see the two rekindle their flame near the season’s end.

“Lindsay and I are together.

We’re overjoyed.

“I apologize for not sharing more in the fall,” Carl says over video chat with ET. “I think for me personally, I needed some time for myself where I’m working on my sobriety.”

Carl and Lindsay wouldn’t give a straight answer when ET asked them about the romance rumors back in October.

He explains why he didn’t want to label what was going on three months ago, saying, “I think it was important for us to have some time to develop that a little bit.”

“Obviously, everyone wants to know what’s up, but I needed some time to think about it, but I’m happy to report that we’re dating.”

“We’re ecstatic!” says the couple.

Carl admits that if someone had asked him about getting together a year ago, he would’ve said “hard no” to “Carl and Lindsay 2.0.”

“We’re just friends,” he says. “But towards the end of the summer and around [co-stars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula’s] wedding [in September], even right after that, there was definitely, there was feels, there was a vibe,” he says.

And I think it was important to take things slowly, but we’re best friends, so it’s difficult to slow down.”

The couple spent Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Carl’s one-year sobriety anniversary as a couple together over the holidays.

CARL RADKE (@carlradke) shared a post.

Carl says, “She’s been a big part of [my sobriety journey].”

“I think we’re a fantastic group.”

We have mutual respect.

We have excellent communication skills.

We’re having a lot of fun, but we’ve also formed this incredible group.

The best news summary from Infosurhoy.