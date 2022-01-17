Carl Radke of ‘Summer House’ on Filming Sober, His Housemates’ Parties, and That ‘Ugly’ Wine Toss (Exclusive)

Carl Radke of ‘Summer House’ talks about filming while sober, his housemates’ parties, and that ‘ugly’ wine toss (exclusive)

Carl Radke is still sending it, but now in a sober state.

The Summer House star filmed the entire sixth season (shot in the summer of 2021) without drinking, which is quite an achievement for a show that is largely based on weekend partying.

“I think you’ll see me struggle a little bit early on,” Carl admits to ET via video chat.

“I won’t say what the theme was, but we had a theme party that I was like, ‘I don’t know about that one…’ for various reasons, but I used to get really drunk for our theme, so I didn’t care.”

So now I’m like, “Do I really want to wear that?” but I’ve gained some confidence.

Because this was all new territory for me in the Hamptons, I became more confident as my experience grew.

My relationship with South Hampton and Montauk has been, like, Thursday night, Friday night, Saturday night, ’til four in the morning, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go, go

“I was cooking, grilling out, and helping, as well as talking to more interesting people and having better conversations,” he explains.

“Knowing when to leave the party or watching the drama unfold and thinking, ‘Ah, I’m going over here…’ gave me control.”

Being sober provided a protective layer for me.”

Since the show’s inception nearly seven years ago, Carl has been a main cast member.

He attempted to live a sober lifestyle in Season 5, but the untimely death of his brother, Curtis, due to a drug overdose during filming sent him into a downward spiral.

Carl was six months sober when he moved into the Hamptons share house with his TV roommates a year later.

Carl recently celebrated a year of sobriety, and he claims that the show helps him stay accountable to himself in some way.

“Honestly, thinking back to how terrified I was — season 4 was about to premiere, and I knew I needed help,’ I mean, I’d had conversations with a lot of my close friends and family, like, ‘Dude, you need some help.’

You’re having difficulties.

‘For real,’ he says.

“As well as watching.

