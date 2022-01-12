Carl Radke of Summer House says dating his best friend Lindsay Hubbard is “really freaking scary,” and reveals what happened when things got romantic.

Carl Radke has confirmed that he is dating Lindsay Hubbard after months of speculation, spilling all the details in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

Carl, 36, exclusively told Us on Tuesday, January 11, while promoting Season 6 of Summer House, “I’m happy to report, we’re dating and things are really good.”

“We’re overjoyed.

She’s been a tremendous supporter and a part of my life [for years].”

The Loverboy vice president of sales, who has been starring on Summer House with Lindsay, 35, since 2017, said the two are “very close” and “best friends,” which helped them lay the groundwork for their relationship.

He told Us that his recent life changes have taken him in a “new direction” and made him more “attractive” to people, including the Hubb House PR founder.

Carl cited his newfound dynamic with the publicist as one of the catalysts for his and the publicist’s newfound dynamic, which he skipped filming Winter House in February 2021 to focus on his sobriety.

“Because of my sobriety and where I’m at, Lindsay and I’ve grown a lot closer in the last year.”

He stated, “Things have gotten more romantic.”

“I’m ecstatic.

We’re just happy where we are right now.”

While Carl and Lindsay previously denied being more than friends, the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native told Us on Tuesday that things changed around the time of Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula’s September 2021 wedding.

“It’s just that there have been more feelings.”

We spend a lot of time together.

“I can’t tell you how many of our friends have said, ‘Oh, what about, you know, deep down, always wondering [about]me and Lindsay.’ And for some reason, I ran from that,” he explained.

“I was apprehensive because dating your best friend is terrifying.”

Carl felt like, “OK, this is something I want to go for,” after the two began spending more time together in early October 2021.

But I also wanted us to take some time early on in our relationship to explore that.”

