Carl Radke Talks Rewatching Lindsay Hubbard and Austen Kroll’s ‘Summer House’ Reunion

Carl Radke Gets Real When He Rewatches Lindsay Hubbard and Austen Kroll’s ‘Summer House’ Relationship

Summer House season 6 is gearing up to revisit Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard’s romance, but it won’t be a traditional love story — especially since her fling with Austen Krollappears to be a central story line on the Bravo show.

“Clearly, I was acutely aware even going into the summer.”

Lindsay and Austen seemed inextricably linked.

I used to occasionally hear Lindsay and Austen talking on the phone or FaceTime before we moved to Vermont.

“He’d FaceTime her at 12 a.m. at the bar,” Carl, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, January 11.

“They talked a lot, and I was always supportive of their friendship, even saying, ‘You and Austen should have fun,'” she says.

As a result, I’ve always desired Lindsay’s happiness.’

While I am protective of her, she is also an adult.

She can have her fun, and I wanted her to have the best summer possible because, based on our two previous summers together, I believe we were all in need of a little loosening up.”

Viewers saw Lindsay, 35, try to pursue a romance with longtime friend Austen, 34, during Season 1 of Winter House, which aired late last year.

While the Southern Charm star ended up dating her costar Ciara Miller, the Summer House season 6 teaser shows Austen in bed with Lindsay while on vacation in the Hamptons.

“I’m sure there will be things I watch back that are a little difficult,” Carl told Us.

“I always tell myself things like, ‘OK, these things happen, but where are we right now, right now?’

Although the show was shot six or seven months ago, I try to stay in the moment and remember where we are right now.

We’ve all been in previous relationships and have had makeouts or hookups on set.

As a result, people are asking, “What’s the next one?”

Austen’s life was becoming increasingly complicated.

