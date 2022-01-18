Carl Radke Opens Up About Season 2’s Traumatic Reveal – ‘It Wasn’t His Story to Share’ on ‘Summer House’

‘Summer House’: Carl Radke Talks About Season 2’s Traumatic Reveal – ‘It Wasn’t His Story to Tell’

Andy Cohen asked Carl Radke to revisit a traumatic storyline from Season 2 of Summer House, which was a major factor in Radke’s feud with former cast member Stephen McGee.

On camera, McGee revealed that Radke told him that one of his best sexual experiences was with a man.

Off camera, Radke revealed the encounter to McGee while inebriated.

So Radke was completely taken aback when McGree brought it up during the season.

During Season 2 of Summer House, Radke talked about how it felt to have his story broadcast on television.

“I actually shared a little more of this story on that program back then,” Radke said on the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen After Show.

“When I was in my early twenties, it was a unique situation,” he continued.

“I did talk about it at the [Summer House] reunion season 2,” she says.

However, I was in a situation where I had to hook up with a girl.

And there was another guy in the area with whom we were friendly, but we were all working on the same program.

I was in a sketch show, kind of like a stage sketch show.

And after the wrap party at the theater in North Hollywood, my scene partner and I were having a good time.”

“We were smoking, drinking, and doing crazy things, and I had a group hook up,” he explained.

“But at the time, I mean, when it all happened, I was extremely uneasy.”

I’m certain I’m a straight guy who enjoys women.

After a while, it really threw me for a loop, so I didn’t talk about it for a long time.”

The story Radke told McGee off camera wasn’t McGee’s to tell on the show, according to Radke.

“And then I was sharing this with Stephen drunkenly under the influence back in season two,” Radke said.

“And, once again, what we talked about wasn’t just sharing it with people; it wasn’t his story to share, I guess.”

Follow @CarlRadke and @ImKyleCooke on Twitter for the (hashtag)WWHL After Show! https:t.coDUl7a1wk6J

He went on to say, “Unfortunately, he also brought something up that happened off-camera, on camera.”

“However, listen, I’ve come… ”

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.