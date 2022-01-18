Carl Radke wishes he could go back in time and change the way he handled Lindsay Hubbard’s miscarriage announcement.

Carl Radke wishes he could go back and change how he handled Lindsay Hubbard’s miscarriage announcement.

The year 2020 will be remembered as the year of hindsight.

On the Monday, January 17 episode of Summer House, Lindsay Hubbard told Carl Radke about a previous miscarriage, and he wishes he had reacted differently.

“I kind of watch it back and think, ‘I wish I was even more supportive in that scene,'” the 36-year-old Pennsylvania native told Us Weekly exclusively recently about his conversation with his now-girlfriend, 35.

“It was a lot to take in, and I think men sometimes struggle to fully comprehend some of the female aspects of their lives.”

I believe men could do a better job of comprehending and promoting it.”

His goal, according to the reality star, is to “learn and continue to try and find ways to support” Hubbard.

On Monday’s episode, the Hubb House PR founder revealed that she started miscarrying one day after learning she was pregnant, and that she spent “five hours in the emergency room.”

“I would have absolutely had this child,” the New York, who was dating Winter House costar Jason Cameron at the time of her miscarriage, added.

It was fantastic to experience that.

I never imagined it would happen to me in that way.

Having a family is something I’ve always desired in my life.”

“It was just such an intense moment and such a heavy situation,” Radke said of their conversation to Us.

You just want to be able to do the right thing in those situations because a million and a half people are watching how you react.

She’s a colossal force to be reckoned with.

I applaud her for sharing that story with our audience.

She’s always been outgoing.”

Following years of friendship, the consultant confirmed earlier this month that he and Hubbard are dating after previously denying romance rumors.

“I’m happy to report that we’re dating and that things are going really well,” Radke said.

“We’re ecstatic.

She’s someone who’s been a huge support and part of my life for a long time.

… The bond we’ve formed over the last six, seven years, and over these summers, is unrivaled.

Lindsay and I’ve grown closer in the last year as a result of my sobriety and where I’m at.”

Summer House is a Bravo show that airs Mondays at 9 p.m.

Christina Garibaldi contributed reporting.

