Carl Radke’s Dating Advice to Craig Conover on How to Keep Paige DeSorbo Happy – Have Plans! ‘Summer House’: Carl Radke’s Dating Advice to Craig Conover on How to Keep Paige DeSorbo Happy – Have Plans!

Carl Radke dated Paige DeSorbo from Summer House for a short time and gave her boyfriend, Craig Conover from Southern Charm, some sound advice.

Radke discovered the hard way that having a weekend-only boyfriend was not acceptable to DeSorbo.

Another reason their relationship never took off was the fact that he never scheduled dates during the week.

Conover needed one piece of advice, and he had it for him.

On the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen After Show, Radke advised Conover, “I would definitely make sure he has plans.”

“I know Paige enjoys going out to dinners and traveling.

However, it appears that they are already doing extremely well.”

“Call and text during the week,” Kyle Cooke added, noting that Radke used to go dark during the week, which irritated DeSorbo.

DeSorbo admitted she has some pretty strict dating rules during the first season of Summer House.

“I’m a really tough cookie when it comes to dating, I have a lot of rules, I have a lot of stuff,” she explained to ET. “So, I tried to teach Carl how to date me, but you’ll definitely see — I think he gets a lot better at following my rules.”

I told him how I felt about him and told him that if he wanted to keep going, these are the steps he needed to take and how it would go down.

And if you want to do that, that’s fine; we’ll see what happens, but men, you know, don’t always listen.”

During his WWHL appearance, Radke mentioned that Conover and DeSorbo have a long-distance situation to work out as well.

“The next step is for them to be in the same city,” he stated emphatically.

“I mean, this long-distance thing isn’t going to work,” Andy Cohen said, adding that absence makes the heart grow fonder. Conover is currently filming Southern Charm in Charleston.

Cohen stated, “He has the pillows.”

Cohen agreed with Cooke, who is a newlywed.

He nodded and said, “It’s a nice little escape.”

Follow @CarlRadke and @ImKyleCooke on Twitter for the (hashtag)WWHL After Show! https:t.coDUl7a1wk6J

“However, Paige is a New Yorker,” Radke pointed out.

“Her family is extremely important to her…

