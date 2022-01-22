Carl Thomas Dean is the name of Dolly Parton’s husband.

Carl Thomas Dean is Dolly Parton’s husband, but who is he?

Carl Thomas Dean, DOLLY Parton’s husband, is said to have been married to her for over 50 years.

The couple, who met when Dolly was 18 years old, are head over heels in love and continue to maintain their relationship.

On July 20, 1942, Carl Thomas Dean was born in Nashville, Tennessee, and raised there.

He is a private individual who prefers to live a quiet life away from the media spotlight, allowing his famous wife, Dolly, to take center stage.

We don’t know much about his life, but we do know that he made a name for himself in business starting in his early twenties.

Carl owned a successful asphalt laying company in his hometown of Nashville, even though he is now retired.

Dolly and Carl’s romance is said to have started with love at first sight.

“My first thought was I’m gonna marry that girl,” Dean said of Dolly, who he met outside a laundromat in Nashville when he was 18 years old.

“My second thought was, ‘Lord, she’s good looking.’ And that was the beginning of my life.”

The couple married on May 30, 1966.

In 2016, they renewed their vows to mark their 50th wedding anniversary.

“If I had it to do over, I’d do it all over again, and we did,” Dolly told Entertainment Tonight at the time.

Carl was a successful businessman and earned a good fortune during his career, as previously stated.

His net worth is (dollar)20 million (£15 million) as of 2020.

Dolly, on the other hand, is worth (dollar)500 million (£386 million).

The couple does not have children of their own, but they are content with just the two of them.

“God has a plan for everything,” she said on the Today show.

“I believe it was probably his plan for me not to have children so that everyone else’s children could be mine.”

They’re doing it now.”