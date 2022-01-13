Carl Weathers once told his ‘Rocky’ co-star Sylvester Stallone that he wasn’t a very good actor.

Carl Weathers once told Sylvester Stallone, his co-star in the film “Rocky,” that he wasn’t a very good actor.

When he made Rocky, Sylvester Stallone had a lot to prove to a lot of people.

He had to prove himself to his co-stars as well as the producers.

When they first met, veteran actor Carl Weathers admitted that he wasn’t impressed with Stallone’s acting.

Some may find it difficult to imagine anyone else in the role of Apollo Creed besides Carl Weathers.

The actor, however, was not the studio’s first choice for the role.

Weathers revealed that he wasn’t the studio’s first choice.

“You’d think that when you do something that successful, you’d think, ‘Oh, man, they must’ve really wanted him,'” Weathers admitted on The Rich Eisen Show.

“I don’t think so.”

They weren’t interested in having me.

They didn’t want to deal with me because I was insignificant.”

Weathers revealed at the time that he was a relatively new actor trying to carve out a career.

When Weathers’ agents delivered the Rocky script to him, he was informed that the producers did not want to meet him.

Weathers was eventually able to read for the part after much pleading and begging.

However, the audition did not go as Weathers had hoped.

Carl Weathers ended up reading the script alongside Sylvester Stallone, who played Rocky.

Stallone, on the other hand, was virtually unknown at the time.

Weathers had no idea he was auditioning with the lead when he met his future co-star.

Weathers revealed, “I was introduced to him [Sylvester Stallone], the writer.”

“He enters the room from some obscure vestibule and takes a seat.

“Well, this is the screenplay writer,” they say, “so I’m reading with him.”

Later, Weathers and Stallone began rehearsing lines from the script, with the former doing everything in his power to secure Apollo.

He recalled, “I’m standing up, I’m chomping at the bit.”

“I’m bursting at the seams with energy.

And then it’s like, quiet at the end of the reading.

“Man, it’s like crickets.”

Weathers assumed he’d made a bad impression and lost the part as a result of the silent reaction.

Weathers would then blame Stallone for his performance too soon.

“I’m extremely nervous because I believe I blew the interview and audition.”

So I say, ‘You know, if you get me a real actor, I’ll…’

