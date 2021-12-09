Carl Woods, Katie Price’s fiance, has been praised by fans for sharing a rare unfiltered photo of the actress.

Carl Woods, Katie Price’s fiance, has been praised by fans for posting a rare unfiltered photo of the actress.

To the delight of their fans, CARL Woods posted a rare makeup-free selfie of his fiancée, Katie Price.

The car salesman shared an unfiltered profile shot of the 43-year-old with her blonde hair styled high above her head alongside an image of Cameron Diaz from the film There’s Something About Mary.

Carl posted the photos to Instagram, surprising his fans by allowing him to post a photo of Katie without make-up and unfiltered.

“There’s something about Kate….. and if you know, you know,” he wrote in the caption of the photo.

While many fans were quick to criticize him for sharing an unflattering photo of his fiancée, others were delighted to see Katie in a more natural setting.

One fan said, “I’m surprised she hasn’t made you take this down.”

“Awe lovely to see Kate..great filmxx,” wrote another.

“Hahahaha love it…good shot,” said a third.

Carl’s divisive post comes as Katie prepares to travel to Turkey for additional surgery in preparation for her upcoming drink-driving sentencing.

She’s told friends she’s unhappy with her latest work and wants to make some changes before December 15, when she’ll find out whether she’ll be sentenced to prison.

The mother of five went to Turkey just five months ago for full body liposuction, eye and lip lifts, liposuction under her chin, and fat injections in her bum.

Because the country was on the blacklist, she had to defend her decision to go there.

Katie insisted that the work was essential to her job and thus allowed her to travel.

“It’s like a car – you have an MOT,” she later explained, defending her love of surgery.

“You fix a scratch or a dent, and I feel the same way about my body.”

I’m not trying to look younger, and I certainly don’t want to look like an alien – when people go overboard and appear to be freaks.”

After she flipped over her BMW while inebriated in September, the former glamour model may have to spend Christmas behind bars.

She was taken to a hospital in West Sussex and sources described her as “in a bad way.”

Katie allegedly went on a booze and cocaine binge at home in the hours leading up to the early-morning crash, according to them.

Drink driving, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance were all charges against the reality star, who pleaded guilty.

Last month, Katie was sentenced to treatment at The Priory, which she completed.

