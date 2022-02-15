Carl Woods, Katie Price’s fiance, is in a heated argument with a fan who claims he posted “bad photos” of her on Instagram.

After one person chastised him for his photos of the TV star, the car dealer defended himself.

Carl, 32, posted a picture of himself and Katie, 43, posing on a jet ski.

“I worry sometimes that you choose pictures that flatter you but not her?” wrote the person in the comments.

“Perhaps it’s because she’s always beautiful in your eyes? But I’d be furious if my man posted a bad photo of me while he was posing.!”

“Whose photo is this?”

“Actually, I ask Katie if she likes every picture I post of her first,” Katie’s other half replied.

I don’t think I have an inferiority complex.”

“Airbags included incase yes fall off,” one person wrote in response to Katie’s amazing bust.

“@mandyloublee spat my drink out,” Carl responded, admitting it made him laugh.

Katie posted a photo of Carl’s head in her lap on a plane to commemorate Valentine’s Day.

In a throwback photo taken after she broke her feet in Turkey, she had her two bandaged feet in the air.

“We are shattered in this photo!” she captioned it.

@carljwoods, Happy Valentine’s Day! You’ve always taken care of me since the beginning.

“You have my heart.”

“P***d on me when we landed,” Carl, ever the romantic, replied to the platitude with a crude joke.

Katie was scheduled to appear in the High Court on Valentine’s Day to discuss her ongoing bankruptcy case, but she has already paid off a portion of the debt and been given a new payment plan.

Katie filed for bankruptcy in 2019 and owes £3.2 million to HMRC, her mortgage company, and small businesses.