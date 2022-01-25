Carla Howe, a model, says she was fortunate not to witness the dark side of Hugh Hefner’s Playboy Mansion.

Model Carla Howe says she was lucky not to see the dark side of Hugh Hefner’s Playboy Mansion.

Hugh Hefner’s ex-girlfriend claimed his infamous mansion was like a “cult,” and PLAYBOY model Carla Howe has defended him.

While living with Hefner, the 31-year-old claims she was fortunate not to witness his “dark side.”

In 2011, Carla and her twin sister Melissa adopted rabbits and moved into the LA mansion.

Secrets of Playboy, an Aandamp;E docuseries that premieres today on the Aandamp;E Network in the United States, contains shocking allegations about Hugh Hefner’s Playboy Mansion.

“I’ve seen clips of some people’s interviews saying Hef is the new Jeffrey Epstein and all those things,” Carla told her Instagram followers.

“I guess my sister and I were lucky because he was with Crystal [Harris] when we went there.”

He wasn’t trying for sex or anything like that.

“Some of the things people are saying about Hef are shocking, but I just feel lucky because I didn’t get to see the dark side, and I’m glad he didn’t try it on at all.”

“There was never, ever a time when he was pervy.

“He reminded me of my grandfather from another era.

“I had a feeling there wouldn’t be any s***.”

She went on to say, “I can’t comment on the allegations made against him in the documentary, but there were a lot of rules in place.”

“We’re just lucky we got to attend all of the fantastic parties.”

“Here’s a shout out to Destiny, you were my sister.”

At the very least, the parties were held, and people attended.

"I lived there for a while and it was as f***ing fly as a f***ing f***ing f***ing f***ing f***ing

“I’m really looking forward to the premiere of the show.

Keep an eye out.

From what I’ve seen, there’s going to be a lot of chaos.

“I never saw that part of it, so hopefully this isn’t the next big scandal in the news.”

We had a great time, went to some great parties, and shot all over Los Angeles.”

Carla previously revealed that the girls were subjected to a strict 9 p.m. curfew, and that no one was allowed to bring friends to the mansion to see them.

She described the house to The Sun in 2021 as “more like an old people’s home” than a haven for wild sex.

“He almost never leaves home and refuses to change anything in the mansion, so it feels like it’s stuck in the 1980s,” the British beauty explained.

Carla’s twin, Melissa, added that the women had to follow strict rules while living in the 22-bedroom mansion.

“If you make a mistake, you’ll…,” she warned.

