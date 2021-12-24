Carlacia Grant, star of ‘Outer Banks,’ once teased a possible romance between Cleo and a Pogue member.

Carlacia Grant, the star of ‘Outer Banks,’ teased a possible romance between Cleo and one of the Pogue members in the past.

In Season 2 of Outer Banks, Cleo became a recurring character.

She befriends John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline) while they’re avoiding police custody in Barbados.

She joins The Pogues as a new member toward the end of the season.

While the plot of Outer Banks Season 3 has yet to be revealed, actor Carlacia Grant previously hinted that Cleo will have a brewing romance with one of the Pogue members.

Season 3 of ‘Outer Banks’ will answer five major questions for fans.

Actress Carlacia Grant talked about Cleo’s love life in an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Grant wants her character’s love life to be explored in the third season.

When asked about a possible love interest, she revealed that Cleo “definitely has a thing for Pope!” The actor continued, “She definitely has taken a liking to him… she showed him her knife skills, which she doesn’t do for just anyone.”

In Outer Banks Season 3, Grant expressed her desire to see Cleo and Pope’s relationship grow stronger.

The Pogues were stranded on a deserted island far from civilization at the end of the second season.

So, will Cleo and Pope have a romantic relationship? It’s too early to say, but it’s possible that the Pogue members will spark.

Poguelandia has just sent us this…

Outer Banks will return for a third season! https://t.co/NV9Oy4Z8V1

Fans speculate on how Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline’s breakup will affect Season 3 of ‘Outer Banks.’

On the 12th of December,

The cast of Outer Banks announced that the show would be renewed for a third season on July 7.

Chase Stokes sends a message from Poguelandia to begin the 48-second teaser.

Stokes says in the clip, “I’ve got an announcement.”

“News has arrived.

“Begin the countdown.”

A drum roll is then performed by Madelyn Cline, Austin North (Topper), Drew Starkey (Rafe Cameron), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Rudy Pankow (JJ), and Carlacia Grant (Cleo).

“Season 3, baby!!! Let’s go!! We’re coming back, Season 3,” Stokes exclaims, as the rest of the cast joins him in celebrating the show’s renewal.

“Woogity, Woogity, Woogity,” said Rudy Pankow and Jonathan Daviss (Pope).

Look at these literal angels rejoicing over the news of Season 3 on the Outer Banks! pic.twitter.comq3U0TkeTpH

According to Deadline, the series will…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

This just in from Poguelandia… Outer Banks will be back for a third season! pic.twitter.com/NV9Oy4Z8V1 — Netflix (@netflix) December 7, 2021