Carlos Marin, a member of Il Divo, died at the age of 53.

Carlos Marn, a member of Il Divo, a British singing group, has died.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Marn’s Il Divo bandmates David Miller, Sébastien Izambard, and Urs Bühler confirmed the musician’s death.

Although no cause of death was given, Marn died after a recent hospitalization.

He had been 53 years old for some time.

The surviving members of the quartet announced “with heavy hearts” that “our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away” in a statement posted to both Instagram and their website.

Friends, family, and fans will mourn his passing.

“There will never be another voice or spirit like Carlos,” the Il Divo members continued, “we have been on this incredible journey of Il Divo together for 17 years, and we will miss our dear friend.”

We hope and pray that his lovely soul finds peace.”

The tragic news came just three days after Marn was hospitalized and placed in a medically induced coma, according to multiple Spanish news outlets, including El Pais and El Espaol.

Marn had been sick for the past week, according to reports, which followed Il Divo’s announcement that they would postpone their 2021 Christmas tour until December 2022 due to an ongoing illness.

“Our dear friend and partner, Carlos, is in the hospital,” the quartet said in a statement.

We wish you well and wish you a quick recovery.”

Along with Miller, Izambard, and Bühler, Marn was one of four members of the vocal quartet Il Divo.

Simon Cowell formed the band in 2003 for his Sony Music Synco label.

According to Deadline, the group has sold more than 30 million copies of their ten albums.

Marn had a career as an operatic soloist and a musical performer before joining Il Divo, appearing in shows such as Les Misérables, Beauty and the Beast, Grease, and Peter Pan.

Many fans of Il Divo have expressed their condolences on social media in the wake of his death, with one person writing, “sad loss of an amazing talent and thoughts are with his family, friends, and Il Divo’s remaining members.” Cowell, too, has expressed his condolences, sharing…

