Carlos Marin of Il Divo has died at the age of 53, with the cause of death being revealed as covid days after he was placed in an artificial coma.

Carlos Marn, the lead singer of Il DIVO, died in a Manchester hospital at the age of 53.

On December 7, the Spanish singer was diagnosed with Covid-19 and was placed in a coma earlier this week.

However, he was unable to combat the deadly virus and died over the weekend.

“It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away,” Il Divo said in a statement after learning of his tragic death.

“His friends, family, and fans will miss him.

Carlos’s voice and spirit will never be duplicated.

Carlos was admitted to Manchester Royal Hospital on December 8 after contracting Covid, and El Espanol reported that his organs were stable despite his serious condition.

Days later, Il Divo announced that all of their shows would be postponed until 2022 due to “illness” in the band, but provided no further details.

“Unfortunately, due to illness, the remaining dates for Il Divo’s December 2021 UK tour have been postponed until December 2022,” they said in a statement.

“Il Divo wishes to express their heartfelt condolences to their fans, but they look forward to returning to the road in the new year and seeing you all in the run-up to Christmas.”

Carlos was a Spanish baritone who rose to international fame after joining Il Divo, a classical music quartet, in 2003.

Carlos released his first album at the age of eight, before becoming famous alongside Urs Bühler, David Miller, and Sébastien Izambard.

Carlos was born in Germany but grew up in Madrid after his family moved there when he was 12 years old.

Carlos starred in musicals such as Les Misérables and The Beauty and the Beast, as well as appearing on a number of Spanish television contests.

In 2006, Carlos married Geraldine Cerceda Larrosa, aka Innocence, a French-Spanish singer.

After three years, they divorced.

“Devastated [Marn] passed away,” wrote Bruno Tonioli, a judge on Strictly Come Dancing.

“We had the best time putting together the first Il Divo performance 17 years ago great voice great man a true passionate Spirit with wicked sense of humor we will sorely miss you.”

Lorraine Kelly, a television host, wrote on Twitter, “This is so sad.”

I’ve had the pleasure of interviewing Carlos and Il Divo a number of times over the years…

Unbelievably sad to hear of the the passing of the lovely @carlosmarin_ a charismatic, charming and hugely talented man. A total one off. Sending my love to all @ildivoofficial family and friends. #RIPCarlosMarin — Michael Ball OBE (@mrmichaelball) December 20, 2021