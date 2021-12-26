Carlos Marin, the lead singer of Il Divo, died of Covid in the UK at the age of 53, and his family claims he ‘could have been saved’ in Spain.

Carlos Marin’s family claims he ‘could have been saved’ in Spain after the singer died of Covid in the UK at the age of 53.

The 53-year-old died a fortnight after testing positive for Covid and was admitted to Manchester Royal Hospital.

Rosa, his sister, confirmed that he had contracted the Delta variant, which attacked his lungs and put him in an induced coma in intensive care.

“I spoke with his mother the day he died, and she was convinced that if he had been in Spain, he could have survived,” said Alberto Martin, a lawyer based in Madrid.

“It’s something we’ll have to look into once we get all of the medical records because we believe there was time to control his situation and improve things so he could pull through and save his life, which was the most important thing.”

“The family are not happy with anything because they’re heartbroken,” Martin said in separate comments published by Spanish daily El Mundo.

Marin, one of four members of Simon Cowell’s Il Divo, will be laid to rest on Tuesday following a public wake tomorrow afternoon in Madrid.

Marin’s family has announced that those who wish to pay their respects to the singer can do so tomorrow afternoon between 4 and 8 p.m. at a funeral parlor.

After the baritone’s friends and loved ones attend a private wake at Saint Isidore Funeral Home in Madrid in the morning, the public wake will take place there.

David Miller, Sebastian Izambard, and Urs Buhler, members of the Il Divo band, are expected to attend the private wake with his family before departing before the arrival of fans.

After being repatriated from the UK, his body is thought to have arrived at the funeral home over the weekend.

Marin’s ashes will be deposited in a family niche at Our Lady of Almudena Cemetery on Tuesday after a mass, in accordance with his last wishes, alongside those of his father.

His sister Rosa confirmed that he will be buried in his favorite Armani suit, which he wore on stage, so “he can go to Heaven looking the part and singing with the angels.”