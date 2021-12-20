Carlos Marn of Il Divo has died at the age of 53, and Simon Cowell has paid tribute to him.

Carlos Marn, the lead singer of Il Divo, has died at the age of 53, and Simon Cowell has paid tribute to him.

Simon Cowell, who discovered the group Il Divo in 2003, paid tribute to Carlos Marn via Twitter after learning of his death.

Carlos Marn, the singer of Il Divo, has died, and his fans are heartbroken.

In a December report,

Urs Buhler, Sebastien Izambard, and David Miller, the surviving members of the band, announced Marn’s death on Instagram on January 19.

His cause of death was unknown.

“It is with heavy hearts that we inform you of the passing of our friend and partner, Carlos Marin,” they wrote.

“His friends, family, and fans will miss him.”

There will never be another Carlos in terms of voice or spirit.

We’ve been on this incredible journey of Il Divo together for 17 years, and we’ll miss our dear friend.

We sincerely hope and pray that his lovely soul will find peace.

David, Sebastien, and Urs”

The news of Marn’s death comes just days after the band confirmed on Twitter that he was in the hospital.

While the artists did not reveal the reason for their hospitalization, EL PAS reported that Marn had been admitted to Manchester Royal Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit, intubated, and placed into a medically induced coma.

On December 16, Il Divo’s official Twitter account said, “Our dear friend and partner, Carlos, is in the hospital.”

“We’re hoping for a quick recovery.”

On December 1st,

On December 18, the band expressed gratitude to their fans for their “prayers and well wishes for our dear Carlos during this time.”

Il Divo had announced earlier that month that several of their UK shows had been postponed due to illness.

On December 1st,

“The remaining dates for Il Divo’s December 2021 UK tour have been postponed until December 2022,” the band announced on December 10.

Marn was born in Rüsselsheim, Germany, in 1968, and raised in Mörfelden-Walldorf before moving to Madrid, Spain, when he was 12 years old, according to his bio on Il Divo’s website.

At the age of eight, he released his debut album, The Little Caruso, and went on to study piano and solfège at Madrid’s Superior Conservatory.

Marn won the TV at 19 years old, according to his biography.

Latest News from Infosurhoy.

Il Divo Singer Carlos Marín Dead at 53: “Devastated” Simon Cowell Pays Tribute