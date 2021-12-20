Carlos Marn, singer for Il Divo, died after a hospitalization at the age of 53.

According to members of his vocal group, Il Divo, Carlos Marn died after a hospitalization.

He had been 53 years old for some time.

On the group’s website on Sunday, David Miller, Sébastien Izambard, and Urs Bühler announced the sad news.

“It is with heavy hearts that we inform you that Carlos Marin, our friend and partner, has passed away.

Friends, family, and fans will miss him.

Carlos’ voice and spirit will never be duplicated,” Il Divo said in a statement.

“We’ve been on this incredible Il Divo journey together for 17 years, and we’ll miss our dear friend.”

“We hope and pray that his lovely soul will find peace.”

The news of Marn’s death comes just days after the band informed fans on social media that he had been admitted to the hospital.

Il Divo (@ildivo) shared a message.

Il Divo is a multi-national singing group that was originally put together by Simon Cowell and consisted of four tenors and baritones from around the world — Bühler from Switzerland, Miller from the United States, Izambard from France, and Marn from Spain.

They’ll be on the road next year.

Il Divo’s Sebastien Izambard, David Miller, Carlos Marin, and Urs Buhler backstage at Palms Casino Resort’s Pearl Theater on March 15, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Marn performed as an operatic soloist and in musicals in addition to II Divo.

CONTENT WHICH MAY BE RELATED:

On Instagram, see this photo.

Il Divo (@ildivo) shared a message.

On Instagram, see this photo.

Il Divo (@ildivo) shared a message.

Carlos Marín, Il Divo Singer, Dead at 53 After Hospitalization