Carlos Sisí: «It would not be a bad idea for us to be governed by a computer program»

Carlos Sisí has ​​everything to be considered a manual geek, one of those dedicated to the cause of geeks -comics, video games, cinema and literature of fantastic genre, series, social networks …-. Born in Madrid in 1971, but adoptive son of Malaga, he is one of the most recognized authors of science fiction and terror in our country. When the plague allows, he will present Hell (Minotaur), the last volume of his Vampiric Trilogy. Meanwhile, he answers ABC Cultural’s questions since his confinement on the Costa del Sol.

Does a writer start by writing for himself before others?

I guess the thing varies according to which cases. We live in the age of influencers and the psychological need to have visibility on social networks, we collect followers, we are measured by success on networks, so I imagine that for some it may be tempting to get recognition through this medium. For others, it will be more visceral. It’s the creator’s magic: building things that weren’t there before, telling stories, looking for ways to get more with fewer words, exploring ways to make a trivial a priori conversation interesting. That more visceral writer is created in the intimacy of his early efforts. That writer probably produced a lot of work that he never taught anyone while he was learning, but he didn’t feel the need to teach it either.

To many science fiction authors, Earth seems like a lost case and the protagonists of their novels travel to Mars, and beyond. This is the case in his space opera «Pantheon». But perhaps the problem is not the Earth, but the human being, who in the end ends up “exporting” his miseries throughout the universe.

Absolutely. We complain about the political landscape and the left points to the right and the other way around, but the real background is overwhelming: politicians are people, and are subject to emotions, fears and failures that can degenerate into an inefficiency that is inherent in the human condition. . We ask for “zero defects” in the country’s management but we have to assume that the human being is like that. So sometimes I have thought that it would not be a bad idea for us to be governed by an open source computer program that handles all the variables with the needs of the country and applies artificial intelligence technology to conclude results. It may sound laughable, of course, but no one will deny that it seems the only way to eliminate the erratic component so human.

Does your literary debut “The Walkers” have any connection points to “The Walking Dead”, the Kirkman and Adlard comic?

I did not know The Walking Dead when I wrote The Walkers, but the comparison is not only inevitable, it is acceptable and fair. This is what happens when we all play with the same toys, and that original toy was the zombie movies by Romero and others, my very clear reference.

Zombies, vampires … plays very “sensitive” material. How is the feedback with your readers?

For me, the interaction with the readers is essential. Writing can be a pleasant solitary vice, but we are artists and we sometimes feel an unconfessed need to make our work known, and therefore to like it. It’s still that “look mom what do I do” of yesteryear. Comments are essential, and helped a lot to lift Rojo [el primer volumen de la saga vampírica], for example, that arose from the request of Facebook readers. I was playing mini vampire stories and they started asking when that novel came out, something that was not on my mind. When I asked if they really wanted a vampire novel, I had two thousand “likes” and was motivated to do so.

Their vampires do not respond to the canonical model of Dracula or other 19th century classics (Lord Ruthven, Carmilla …). Have they evolved through the grace and grace of pop culture? Any notable influence? (You have mentioned Stephen King’s “The Mystery of Salem’s Lot” on occasion).

Salem’s Lot was a novel that struck me a lot, but I read it when I was 14, and now I count 48. Despite its genius, it has undoubtedly been a long time since King wrote it, and the vampire myth has evolved since then, no only in literature, also in video games, series, movies, role-playing games … So when I reread the book before starting the novel I realized that there was room to contribute something. I built a very choral and complex story of which I am, to tell the truth, very satisfied.

Jared, the brawny and foul-mouthed military man from «Rojo», probably one of his best characters, is a transcript of Carlos Sisí?

Interesting question!. I’m quite shy and cautious, but I have to admit that moving Jared was natural and easy for me. I never had to think anything, I didn’t have to stop, it was a direct and fluid communication. That does not happen with many characters. Getting vampires to speak with millennial minds and with an intelligence acquired from that long-lasting longevity required a lot of effort because I have nowhere near the intellectual capacity that I wanted to give them. [risas].

“The authors of science fiction would never have foreseen the current quagmire of lies, intrigue and confusion”

The vampiric plague begins in the United States but threatens to flood the world. You almost remember a pandemic like the one we are experiencing.

It is curious all this because he had been warning since January of what was coming. So they called me an alarmist and said “the flu is worse”, but now I am a visionary and a social engineer [risas]. It was simply connected to the first-hand information that appeared on Reddit, and it was a lot and quality. Now that it is everywhere it makes me think about how innocent all the authors of pandemics and disasters were in our playful fantasies. The economic, political interests, the social, corporate maneuvers, the intrigues, lies, half-truths, the confusion, the disinformation … is such a delicate and complicated quagmire that we could not have foreseen it in a thousand years.

I think his books are perfectly suited to film language. Are there movie or series plans?

That theme has always been on the go, even now, but it has never stopped focusing. The reservation of rights has been sold on at least five occasions to different producers! But the financing has always failed, because undoubtedly they are complicated books to bring to the screen, or the location. Once there were some Canadians who wanted to set the plot in their country, and I suppose we could have taken the money and run, but we thought that the readers deserved that the film be set in Malaga, like the book, and that it was not fair to destroy Thus the essence of a story that works as it is: Spanish.

His book “The hour of the sea” deals with the abuse of our planet. The coronavirus has parked what was being the big debate of this time. But perhaps it is all part of the same thing.

There are theories that the virus could have been produced in a laboratory, and although that is a very real danger, I don’t have the feeling that this is the case. I think Covid-19 is an evolution of other coronaviruses that have been around for a long time. Mutations, evolutions, collateral damage of the perseverance of life, because a virus, in its own way, is also something alive that struggles to survive. This period of quarantine and low social profile is bringing unexpected conclusions: the decrease in pollution, cleaner landscapes, birds singing and animals on our streets. Maybe we should study this pause to discover how we can work on our impact on the planet, but sadly I don’t think that human beings have this capacity

“Maybe we should study this pause to discover how we can work our impact on the planet”

He was the creator of conversational adventures for the legendary ZX Spectrum in an analog era that seems far away. What do you remember of those times? What have been your essential video games?

Precious memories, no doubt. Those adventures were stories that allowed me to explore, or foresee, multiple paths. It was a fascinating exercise in imagination, and I miss its possibilities against the linearity of the conventional novel. I have spent years with an interactive digital novel project, but its creation would take some hard work, and requires some funding. The answer I have got so far is: “No one has done it so far, why do you think it will work?”, Which seems crazy to me. Video games have always been a very important part of my life. I remember, among all, the first open worlds of the Origin Ultima series. I think I spent months immersed in its many stories, big and small.

He has confessed his devotion to Tolkien. Surprisingly, almost no one mentions this author in the reading recommendations that flood the media and networks these days …

I do not know. It was the first of an opening time, so many people got tired of its repeated reading. When I wrote Necromancer, with Tolkien as a very clear reference, someone said that something like Game of Thrones would have been a much better inspiration, and although I am aware that I am a minority, I do not communicate as much with George R. R. Martin. Tolkien took Nordic myths and mixed them with his own experiences and other more or less popular elements, and created something new that shaped many things that we are aware of, from Dungeons and Dragons to modern massively multiplayer games. Whenever I can, I keep recommending him, and giving away his books to those who start reading!

Can you live well being a science fiction / horror author in Spain?

Deep down it doesn’t matter. We do what we do because we cannot stop doing it. Checks are a late incentive that ends up coming, but they are a collateral reward and not the reason. We do what we do because satisfaction is the feeling of creator itself; the comments of the readers, their desire. In this sense, definitely, you can live well, that hugs feed a lot.

After vampires, what other creatures or arguments are on Carlos Sisí’s mind?

I am very interested in the mysteries of artificial intelligence, it is a fascinating subject, and I am not referring to the traditional machine that becomes self-aware and strives to destroy humans. Its application in many fields is already a reality, and I think there is room to tell a good story, linked to other fields that interest me. But that will be in 2021 at the latest. .