Carly Notices Sonny and Nina Getting Cozy…and All Hell Breaks Loose on ‘General Hospital’ Weekly Recap

This week’s episode of General Hospital proves that Sonny will always be Sonny.

He and Nina have a love-hate relationship, and they’ve recently been in a “love” phase.

(After all, this is Sonny Corinthos, and he’s far from the last of the great romantics.) It could be leftovers of Sonny’s previous life as “Mike,” or it could simply be guilt.

Whatever the case may be, Carly was the one who caught Sonny and Nina kissing.

It would be an understatement to say she was furious.

[Warning: There will be spoilers for recent episodes of General Hospital.]

You need to give Carly a break.

After all, she had just experienced a devastating loss in the form of Jason’s death.

And this after she thought she’d already buried her other husband in Sonny (he’d only been in Nixon Falls acting as a sauce cook with Nina, as it turned out).

“He will be avenged.” GHpic.twitter.com29spXOskPN (hashtag)

So when Carly saw Nina and Sonny get close on Thursday’s episode of General Hospital, everything went to hell.

It was the start of something very, very bad between the kinda-sorta-not-really couple, as SoapHub put it best.

“It would be good for Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) to smack Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) around, but it would be better for her to leave her rival alone,” the outlet reports.

“So, why does Nina make it so difficult? Why is Nina always hovering around Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard)? And why does he let her?”

The reason Sonny is doing it is simple: he’s Sonny Corinthos, and he can.

Brook Lynn’s sheets are barely warm from Valentin, and she’s already trying to warm them up with Harrison Chase.

Granted, these two have had a chemistry that has been explosive since the first day they met on General Hospital.

On the Thursday, December 16 episode of the show, Brook Lynn got quite the eyeful thanks to a “dropped towel” (really, though?).

In the coming weeks, we can expect to hear more from this budding couple.

General Hospital did an excellent (and touching) job with this storyline, according to Soaps.com.

According to the outlet, on the show’s Friday, December 17 episode, Sasha and Brando finally took Sonny’s wise (albeit heartbreaking) advice and…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.