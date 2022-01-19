Carly Waddell and Evan Bass of Bachelor in Paradise’s Family Album: Sweetest Pics With Their Two Kids

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass of Bachelor in Paradise’s Family Album: Cutest Pics of Their Two Kids

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass’ love story was showcased on Bachelor in Paradise’s third season in 2016 — and after their marriage the following year, the couple was happy to share glimpses of their home life and growing family with Bachelor Nation.

Following their televised wedding in Mexico, the couple welcomed their daughter, Isabella “Bella” Evelyn, in 2018 and their son, Charles “Charlie” Wolf, in 2019.

Nathan, Liam, and Ensley are Bass’s sons from a previous relationship.

Waddell and Bass stated that this would be their final child.

“Pregnancy is extremely difficult.

I’m fine now that I’m almost through the first trimester, but I was terrible in the first.

“I’m just so sick,” the singer admitted to Entertainment Tonight in June 2019 while pregnant with Charlie, adding, “Space is our friend [at the time].”

The long-married couple also joked about how having more children might affect their relationship.

In June 2020, she said on her “Mommies Tell All” podcast, “The other day when I was talking to this card reader, she read my cards, like, five times and she said twice that we were gonna have another baby.”

“Because I’m tired, I don’t think we should.”

“I don’t think we’d make it if we had another baby,” Bass said, adding that they “might make it for a little longer, but… they’d probably lead to different paths.”

Six months later, Waddell and Bass called it a day.

They said in a joint statement to People in December 2020, “We have made the difficult decision to separate.”

“We will always treasure our time together and maintain the highest level of respect for one another as we focus on what is best for our family’s future.”

“We greatly appreciate everyone’s love and support,” the couple said, “and kindly request that you please respect our family’s privacy as we navigate through this.”

View photos of Waddell and Bass’ sweetest family moments throughout the years by scrolling down.

