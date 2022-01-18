Carly Waddell is the next Bachelorette, and Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are campaigning for her.

Carly Waddell is the next Bachelorette, according to Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon.

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, Carly Waddell’s former Bachelor in Paradise co-stars, are petitioning for their friend to be the next Bachelor franchise lead.

“I know I say this about a lot of people, but I am 100% behind Carly Bachelorette 2022,” Haibon, 33, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting his and Iaconetti’s Amazon partnership.

“She’s amazing,” says the narrator.

Carly Bachelorette 2022 has my vote because it would be a fantastic story.

It is due to her.

She’s a fantastic person with fantastic children.”

With estranged husband Evan Bass, Waddell has a 3-year-old daughter Bella and a 2-year-old son Charlie.

The couple married in 2017 after getting engaged on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise.

In December 2020, they announced their split.

“In The Bachelor [world], it would be someone who came from a divorce situation,” Iaconetti told Us, adding that she believes Waddell would “totally” accept the job.

In 2015, the former cruise ship singer was introduced to the “Almost Famous” podcast cohost during Chris Soules’ season 19 of The Bachelor.

Waddell, Iaconetti, and Haibon all made appearances on seasons 2 and 3 of BiP, and the couple married in 2019.

Waddell has been a great source of support for Haibon and Iaconetti as they prepare to have their first child, Dawson, who is due next month.

“Ashley was telling me she spoke with Carly at her [baby]shower and Carly said, ‘It’s nothing but awesomeness and it’s great,'” the Rhode Island native told Us.

“And it’s stories like that that excite us.”

They’re like, ‘Yeah, you might not sleep for a while, but it’s awesome.’ It was really nice hearing Ashley tell me what Carly had to say to her.”

People have been “scaring” the twosome and teasing how their “life is gonna be turned upside down” when they welcome Dawson, according to Iaconetti, who recently spoke with one of her Bachelor producers about parenthood.

“I asked him, ‘Am I going to like my life more?’ and he said, ‘10,000 percent,'” she explained.

“That’s fantastic to hear, especially coming from someone who had to deal with something so unusual.”

