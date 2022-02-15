Carly’s New Romance Stirs Sonny’s Sultry Passions on ‘General Hospital’ Wild Speculation

Sonny and Carly are a toxic General Hospital couple who can’t seem to stay apart.

Sonny and Carly are drawn together like moths to flames by cheating, marriages, remarriage, disappearances, and an episode of being “Mike from Nixon Falls.”

Carly has been showing signs of moving on from her tumultuous marriage in recent episodes.

While this has delighted some fans, it has dissatisfied others.

However, in this week’s wild speculation on General Hospital, we look at the possibility of Sonny and Carly getting together after Sonny is bitten by the green-eyed monster.

[Warning: Potential spoilers for future episodes of General Hospital follow.]

According to the latest General Hospital spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry, Carly has finally accepted that it’s time to let go of Sonny.

“We’ll take your broken hearts!” (hashtag)GHpic.twitter.comWT7V1xz9IA

Never mind that she married his right-hand man, Jason, while he was still alive.

(Of course, as fans know, Sonny wasn’t actually dead.)

He was simply living his life in Nixon Falls as “Mike” the cook.

No, catching Sonny in bed with Nina after all that drama was apparently the final straw that broke the camel’s back.

As a result, the outlet now admits that she’s considering a few different men as potential conquests.

Nina is still holding her breath, according to the outlet, because she is well aware of Carly’s wrath (as evidenced by the slap heard ’round Port Charles).

Will she have a negative reaction to it all?

Fans of General Hospital will be disappointed to learn that this is not the case.

Nina can breathe a sigh of relief, because SoapHub has confirmed that Carly simply wants to get on with her life, which does not include one Sonny Corinthos.

Carly will be looking into some romantic possibilities, according to the source.

Drew or another suitor? She’s undecided.

(It appears that her attraction to Drew is based on her missing Jason, but this is all speculation.)

(Perhaps she still hasn’t recovered from Jason.)

Whatever Carly decides to do next, one thing is clear: it will enrage Sonny.

Fans of General Hospital know that Sonny can get whatever he wants.

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.